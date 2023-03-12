Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $20.67 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $20,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 443,758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,392,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 618,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 328,322 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,417,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

