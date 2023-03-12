Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.88 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BA opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.71. The stock has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50, a PEG ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

