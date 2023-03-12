SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,521 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $37.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20.

