12,800 Shares in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.08% of BCB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 949,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.64.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

