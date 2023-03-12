Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.57% of Air Lease worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Air Lease by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 32.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 6.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

