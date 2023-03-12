Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 27,312 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1,038.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $677.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $624.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.95.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

