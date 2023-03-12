Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in TELUS by 186.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 106.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 49.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TU shares. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

