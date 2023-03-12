Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 117,100 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.17% of Urban Outfitters worth $21,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URBN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.96 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Stories

