Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.33% of BWX Technologies worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $61.24 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

