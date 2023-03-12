HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of HubSpot worth $19,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $369.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $527.06.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.65.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

