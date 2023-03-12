Summit Global Investments Has $174,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Radiant Logistics worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 28.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.47 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

