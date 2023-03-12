Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $210.45 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.91.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

