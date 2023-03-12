Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,028 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TM opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.94. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $186.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

