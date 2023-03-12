Summit Global Investments Takes $247,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after purchasing an additional 841,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.