Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $392.61 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

