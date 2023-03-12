Summit Global Investments Buys New Stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $420,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at $58,844.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $420,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,844.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $47,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,967 shares of company stock valued at $831,825 in the last three months. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

UNTY opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $256.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNTY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

