Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 82 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,240,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.27. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

