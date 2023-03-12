Summit Global Investments Has $217,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,934 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Celanese were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Celanese by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celanese Trading Down 4.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.18. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

