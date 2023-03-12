Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $210.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

