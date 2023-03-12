Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 102,143 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1,653.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,143 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.24.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading

