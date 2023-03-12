Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $478.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.73.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

