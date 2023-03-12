Summit Global Investments Sells 204 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

