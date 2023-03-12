The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,567 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.64% of The GEO Group worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GEO opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

