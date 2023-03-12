Summit Global Investments Invests $235,000 in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KT by 322.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in KT by 162.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KT in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

KT opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

