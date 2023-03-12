Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Daseke were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 356,753 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,226,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 269,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Daseke by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 984,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 390,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

DSKE opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.85 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

