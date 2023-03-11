BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.77-$3.77 EPS.

Shares of BJ opened at $74.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

