BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $74.31, but opened at $77.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club shares last traded at $77.24, with a volume of 800,631 shares traded.

The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

