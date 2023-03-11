Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,854 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $80.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock worth $578,961,943 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.