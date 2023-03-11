UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,215 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Dover worth $94,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $145.80 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

