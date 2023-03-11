UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Raymond James worth $94,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,992,000 after buying an additional 349,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,441,000 after buying an additional 288,769 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF opened at $94.85 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

