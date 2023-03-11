UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 64,586 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 753,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of Quanta Services worth $95,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $96,018,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after buying an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average of $144.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

