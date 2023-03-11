UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,677,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,312 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $108,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.0% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 23.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

