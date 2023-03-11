UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $113,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $537.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $510.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.