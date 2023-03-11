UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 224,611 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,611 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $100,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after buying an additional 3,282,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

