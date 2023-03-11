Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,727 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.66% of Cardinal Health worth $115,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

