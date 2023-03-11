Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in STERIS were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.35 and a 200-day moving average of $186.25. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -612.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

