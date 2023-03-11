Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 100 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,517,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

