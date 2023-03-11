Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 46,100 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.32% of Ulta Beauty worth $2,326,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.00.

ULTA stock opened at $521.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

