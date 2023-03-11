Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Entergy were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entergy Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.80. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

