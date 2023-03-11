Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hologic were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

