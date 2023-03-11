Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.17 and a 200 day moving average of $456.20. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

