Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.29. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

