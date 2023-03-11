Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 105,265 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 395.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 401,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 320,453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,341 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 324.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 144,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 110,193 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,056,283.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608 over the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

