Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Lowered by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 255,143 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

NYSE APTV opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $129.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

