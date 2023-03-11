Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 213.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Gartner worth $23,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 129.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Gartner by 254.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after acquiring an additional 353,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $314.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,683 shares of company stock worth $14,934,903. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

