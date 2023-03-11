Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 36,617 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,617 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.49% of Delek US worth $28,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Delek US by 28.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,696,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.3% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 40,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 64.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Price Performance

DK opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.