UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,461,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.