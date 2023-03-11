UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,461,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
