UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,784 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,784 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.60% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $109,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $314.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WST shares. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

