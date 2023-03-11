Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

