Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 9,710 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.30.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,804 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,572. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

